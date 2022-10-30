Nancy Pelosi Releases Her First Statement Since The Attack On Her Husband Left Him Hospitalized

The assault on Nancy Pelosi's husband was horrifying. On October 28, Speaker Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was violently attacked with a hammer by intruder David DePape (via CNN). As DePape was tying up the 82-year-old, Paul was able to dial 911 which dispatched police to their home. After DePape's arrest, authorities revealed that Speaker Pelosi was reportedly the target of the attack.

According to CNN, DePape shouted, "Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?" during the break-in, and a source revealed to NBC News that the intruder also shared with the speaker's husband his plans to wait "until Nancy got home." Following the incident, Nancy released her first statement, which was a heartbreaking announcement reflecting her family's pain. It was later revealed that Paul needed brain surgery to repair a skull fracture from the attack, according to People.

This is not the first time people have tried to harm the Speaker of the House. During the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, multiple Donald Trump supporters were looking for Speaker Pelosi (via The Atlantic). NBC News even reported that one January 6 participant, Dawn Bancroft, was sentenced to jail in July after a video showed her calling "to shoot [Nancy] in the frickin' brain."