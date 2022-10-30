6 Vegan Fashion Brands You Need To Know About This World Vegan Day

For nearly 30 years, animal lovers have gathered together on November 1 for World Vegan Day – a celebration of cruelty-free living, from the food you eat to the clothes you wear. It's also a day of action to raise awareness about this philosophy of compassion that, according to The Vegan Society, "promotes the development and use of animal-free alternatives for the benefit of animals, humans, and the environment." There's no better time than now to get to know six vegan fashion brands from all corners of Mother Earth whose designs meet animal-friendly vegan standards and whose business models help ensure all animals — including humans — can thrive during the age of climate disruption.

These brands forego non-vegan materials like wool, leather, and silk, and instead opt for animal-free fabrics like organic cotton, linen, and hemp as well as plant-based leathers and other recycled materials. This adds a dimension of sustainability to their cruelty-free clothes, shoes, and bags. When you shop from these animal- and planet-friendly companies, every day is World Vegan Day.