Kate Gosselin's Return To Reality TV Isn't What You Would Expect

Kate Gosselin is returning to reality TV starring in FOX's "Special Forces: The Ultimate Test" competition show. In Touch Weekly reported that in the show, Gosselin will compete against 15 additional celebrities, using training tactics from the Special Forces. According to the outlet, while there are no eliminations on the Fox reality show, contestants must last until the end without quitting. In a "Special Forces" teaser, Gosselin gets a bag pulled off her head, revealing the mom of eight sans makeup with her hair in a braid.

The new FOX show is another world for the OG reality star. When she starred in "Jon & Kate Plus 8," even Gosselin's hair was famous. In 2009, the mom of eight told Entertainment Weekly, "My hair stylist gets calls from all across the country." On the "Special Forces" website, Fox President Bob Wade explains the show offers a "glimpse into the most intense training in the world and gives a taste of the grit and bravery our armed forces show on a daily basis." According to the show's website, other celebs Gosselin is competing with include Jamie Lynn Spears, "Real Housewives" Kenya Moore, ex-Donald Trump executive Anthony Scaramucci, singers Montell Jordan and Mel B, and others.

Ex-husband Jon Gosselin is not impressed by Gosselin's new gig. A source close to Jon told In Touch Weekly, "Reality TV is her bread and butter, and this show is no different."