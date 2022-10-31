The Subtle Fall Hair Trend That's Perfect If You Want A Hint Of Color

If you leaned into the summer hair trends of the year and cut curtain bangs, face-framing layers, or a textured bob, it's time to change things up yet again for the fall season. According to Allure, fall 2022 hairstyles bring back some iconic 90s trends, like an array of clips, pigtails, and skunk stripes to some newer styles like braided bobs, space buns, face-framing baby braids, and embracing your natural curls.

But the biggest trend for fall is all about color. Hair Advisor reported that bright, neon colors are super in trend this season — think pink, green, or red — along with super dark raven tones and ombre looks with babylights and money pieces. If you want to make a change but aren't ready to dye your hair neon, there is one trend that is perfect for those looking for a hint of color. Not only is this trend easy to achieve, but it's also a small change that can make a big impact on your look.