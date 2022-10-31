Why The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Think Something Scandalous Is Coming Between Brooke And Liam
Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) has a certain reputation on "The Bold and the Beautiful" for having intimate moments with men that should be considered "off limits." However, that hasn't stopped Brooke from getting pregnant by her daughter Bridget Forrester's husband Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan). Other instances include kissing her sister Katie Logan's (Heather Tom) husband Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and sleeping with her daughter Hope Logan's (then Kim Matula) boyfriend Oliver Jones (Zack Conroy). With this amount of scandalous history behind her, anything is possible when it comes to Brooke (via Soaps In Depth).
If Brooke's past transgressions weren't tumultuous enough, her life has taken a further downward spiral. Brooke's husband Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) recently left Brooke for his ex-wife Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) because of falsified information. Essentially, Brooke and Ridge's marriage is over because his son, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) faked a CPS phone call to frame Brooke as the perpetrator. This was the final straw for Ridge, and he ghosted Brooke, reuniting in Aspen with Taylor (via Soaps).
Per Michael Fairman TV, with Brooke in shambles following her split from Ridge, Hope's husband Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) stopped her from falling off the wagon, grabbing the glass of vodka from her hands. This isn't the first instance either of the two of them having private bonding moments together. Meanwhile, Hope is falling deeper into Thomas' web of lies every day, leading fans to speculate about a potential storyline that would rock Brooke and Liam's lives.
Viewers think Brooke and Liam will betray Hope
The official Twitter account for "The Bold and the Beautiful" posted a clip from one of this week's episodes featuring Liam Spencer and Brooke Logan discussing Thomas Forrester and Hope Logan. Their mutual concern for Hope's well being is leading many fans to speculate about a possible affair between the two. This wouldn't be the first time Brooke slept with one of her daughters' husbands, so it's not out of the realm of possibility. However, fan reaction to the hypothetical plot twist has been swift and boisterous. Despite Thomas being labeled as the villain in this, viewers aren't seeing it that way.
One viewer tweeted, "I don't know if writers would go there, but LOOKE would be the ultimate scandal and I will enjoy every single moment... especially the fallout." Another fan thinks Hope should be concerned and not the other way around, writing, "I think Hope should be worried because her husband and mom may hook up before this is all over with. They're spending a lot of time together."
A different viewer played out their dream scenario for the storyline with Brooke and Liam being the only betrayers, saying, "So my call is Hope doesn't sleep w/Thomas, but Liam & Brooke have a night of passion. Then Hope leaves flip flopper. Brooke will have bed her 4th Son In-Law. Bridget will comfort Hope. They will find out about the voice app, but it will not matter."