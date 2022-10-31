Why The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Think Something Scandalous Is Coming Between Brooke And Liam

Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) has a certain reputation on "The Bold and the Beautiful" for having intimate moments with men that should be considered "off limits." However, that hasn't stopped Brooke from getting pregnant by her daughter Bridget Forrester's husband Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan). Other instances include kissing her sister Katie Logan's (Heather Tom) husband Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and sleeping with her daughter Hope Logan's (then Kim Matula) boyfriend Oliver Jones (Zack Conroy). With this amount of scandalous history behind her, anything is possible when it comes to Brooke (via Soaps In Depth).

If Brooke's past transgressions weren't tumultuous enough, her life has taken a further downward spiral. Brooke's husband Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) recently left Brooke for his ex-wife Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) because of falsified information. Essentially, Brooke and Ridge's marriage is over because his son, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) faked a CPS phone call to frame Brooke as the perpetrator. This was the final straw for Ridge, and he ghosted Brooke, reuniting in Aspen with Taylor (via Soaps).

Per Michael Fairman TV, with Brooke in shambles following her split from Ridge, Hope's husband Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) stopped her from falling off the wagon, grabbing the glass of vodka from her hands. This isn't the first instance either of the two of them having private bonding moments together. Meanwhile, Hope is falling deeper into Thomas' web of lies every day, leading fans to speculate about a potential storyline that would rock Brooke and Liam's lives.