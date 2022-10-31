Expert Says The Royal Family Has No One To Blame For The Crown Drama But Themselves

Season 5 of "The Crown" will have King Charles shaking in his boots for good reasons. The new season of the Netflix drama follows the affair between Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles and the divorce of Charles and Princess Diana. After "The Crown" tweeted the Season 5 premiere date on September 24, the panic at Buckingham Palace began. The media began bashing Season 5 of "The Crown" almost immediately. One royal insider told The Telegraph that "The Crown" is "a drama, not a documentary," and a friend of the king told the outlet the show is "exploitative."

Season 5 doesn't air until November 9, but that hasn't stopped the press from roasting the show. Even Dame Judy Dench had harsh words for Netflix over "The Crown." The British actor wrote a letter to The Times (via Cosmopolitan) claiming the Netflix show was "both cruelly unjust to the individuals and damaging to the institute they represent."

But royal expert Omid Scobie has offered a different take on "The Crown" as the media frenzy continues. According to the Yahoo News! UK royal editor, the royal family has no one to blame for "The Crown" drama but themselves.