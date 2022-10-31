Jinger Duggar Vuolo's Childhood Friend Predicts Fallout From Her Upcoming Book

For most women, wearing pants, listening to pop music, and living in a major city wouldn't be considered anything special. For Jinger Duggar Vuolo, however, these are major life changes that signal a shift away from her childhood. Long considered the "rebel" of the Duggar family, Jinger began defying her parents' rules on clothing, music, and other lifestyle choices not long after she married her husband, Jeremy Vuolo (via Cafe Mom). Now the couple are raising their daughters in L.A., far from the sheltered small town Arkansas life Jinger once led.

But her new life is also empowering Jinger to speak her truth in other ways. Following the publication of a children's book and a memoir about her marriage, Jinger's newest book release promises to be even more explosive: Titled "Becoming Free Indeed," the book is a direct slap at her parents' ultra-fundamentalist religious group, the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP). Per the publisher's description, Jinger believed that the only way to earn God's blessing was to obey her father without question and follow the church's rules on clothing, education, and courtship. Her husband and one of her brothers-in-law helped her discover how little those rules had to do with Biblical teachings.

Duggar fans are now wondering not only what the book will say, but how Jinger's family will react. Will this latest act of rebellion be more than her parents can tolerate? A new interview with one of Jinger's oldest friends offers a clue.