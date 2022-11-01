Why Elizabeth's Bitter Reunion With Her Parents Have Fans Cheering

In 1997, "General Hospital" saw rebellious teenager Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) arrive in Port Charles on the doorstep of her grandmother, Audrey Hardy (Rachel Ames), much to the surprise of her sister, Sarah Webber (Jennifer Sky), via YouTube. According to Soap Central, Liz's parents were Dr. Jeff Webber (then Richard Dean Anderson) and Carolyn Webber. Jeff had left Port Charles years prior, married Carolyn, and they had their two daughters off-screen. Eventually, Sarah was sent to live with Audrey, and Liz was sent to a couple named Kenny and Jessica Johnson who became her guardians. After acting out tremendously, Elizabeth got fed up with punishments, took the money she had, and absconded to Port Charles permanently. Over the 25 years since Liz has been there, Jeff and Carolyn have never visited her, opting to work with Doctors Without Borders instead.

Per Soap Opera Spy, Elizabeth has been having some psychiatric difficulties lately, along with strange, possibly dire memories from her youth resurfacing that have something to do with Reiko Finn (Mele Ihara) — the late wife of Liz's current beau, Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton). Liz and her friend Terry Randolph (Cassandra James) have decided to travel to Monterey where Liz's parents currently reside, to seek some answers (via Soap Hub).

Now Elizabeth has finally come face to face with her parents, Jeff (now William Moses) and Carolyn — with Denise Crosby cast in the role — and fans are over the moon about the confrontation.