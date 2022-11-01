Royal Expert Predicts Which Scene In The Crown Will Make Prince William 'Furious'

Fans are counting down the days until Netflix premieres Season 5 of "The Crown" on November 9. The British royal family, on the other hand, probably not so much. Their actual lives get enough scrutiny in the press to begin with, but it's said that they're even less pleased to have their personal history dramatized on the show. Despite its many awards and reviewer raves, "The Crown" has also been criticized for not clarifying that its scripts take liberties with actual events and conversations, although Netflix finally added a disclaimer to "The Crown" for this new season.

Even with the caveat, the drama surrounding Season 5 of "The Crown" is going to be difficult for the palace in the weeks to come. The episodes will cover the 1990s, a particularly fraught time for the royal family. The decade saw the implosion of the marriage of (then) Prince Charles and Princess Diana, followed by the princess's tragic death several years later. 1992, which Queen Elizabeth famously called an "annus horribilis" (horrible year), saw Princess Anne and Prince Andrew divorce, and Windsor Castle suffer extensive damage in a fire (via The History Press).

King Charles III will undoubtedly be unhappy to have his embarrassing past dredged up. But William, Prince of Wales, may have an even harder time knowing his parents' marital troubles and his mother's death will be dramatized before millions. One expert predicts that one particular aspect of "The Crown" might infuriate the otherwise level-headed prince.