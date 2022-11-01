Prince Harry Proved Just How Difficult The British Citizenship Test Really Is

It's a good thing that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is a British citizen by virtue of his family and birthplace. If he were a foreigner having to apply for citizenship to "that sceptered isle," he might have trouble getting his passport today. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, revealed as much on her recent "Archetypes" podcast.

When the Sussexes first announced their engagement, the royal family confirmed that Meghan was planning to earn her British citizenship in anticipation of a life within the palace (via CNN). That all changed, however, when the couple made the decision to relinquish their duties and pursue an independent life in California. That move put Meghan some months short of the three-year residency requirement needed for her to apply for citizenship, according to Us Weekly. Their children, Archie and Lilibet, have no such problems; Meghan and Harry's children both have dual UK and U.S. citizenships, per Town & Country.

While chatting with her guest, actress Pamela Adlon, Meghan recalled her efforts to study for the mandatory citizenship exam, formally known as the Life in the UK Test. As reported by the Daily Mail, Meghan said, "That citizenship exam is so hard. I was studying for it [the test] and I remember going, 'Oh my goodness.' I would ask my husband, 'Did you know this? Did you know this?' And he would say, 'I had no idea.'"

Hopefully, he wasn't tripped up on this question from the practice exams: "What is the capital of England?"