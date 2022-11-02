Juicy Couture Is Staging A Y2K-Inspired Comeback With An Unexpected Collaboration

Silly Bandz, Disney Channel Original Movies, non-functional belts slung over low-rise jeans, and frosted hair tips. What do all of these things have in common? You guessed it, they're all famous trends of the 2000s (via Elle). For millennials, looking back at some of these style trends can give you those warm feelings of nostalgia — and if you were a fashion enthusiast way back when, one brand, in particular, might come to mind when you think of the 2000s: Juicy Couture.

According to Business Insider, Juicy Couture velour tracksuits were a major staple of the fashion trends in the early 2000s. Known for the tracksuits, their large purses, and, of course, their iconic Juicy perfumes, the luxury brand was all the rage among elder teen girls and young adult women alike. If you were a fan of the label, you're in luck, because on Nov. 1, 2022, Juicy Couture and Kraft Mayo teamed up to release a special collection that you won't want to miss, per Bustle.