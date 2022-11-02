The Sentimental Offer Meghan Markle Reportedly Refused To Accept From Kate Middleton

It's no secret that the relationship between Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is strained. While the rift has widened since Meghan and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, stepped down from their royal duties, sources say that Kate and Meghan were never particularly close.

"A close friendship between the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex was never going to happen," a source told Best Life. "They are two very different women who have always been on two totally different paths. It's now quite clear that they did what they had to do to keep up appearances, but there was nothing else beyond that between them."

Of course, there was the now infamous flower girl dress incident, where either Kate or Meghan (depending on whom you believe) was left in tears during Charlotte's dress fitting for Harry and Meghan's wedding. But there were moments where the two seemed to get along well, including a visit to Wimbledon and a pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace, per US Weekly.

But insiders say that when Kate sent the duchess flowers on her birthday, Meghan was disappointed. "[She] would far rather have had Kate check in on her during the most difficult times with the press," according to the book "Finding Freedom," per The Times.

And when the princess offered a special gift when Harry and Meghan's son, Archie, was born, Meghan immediately turned her down.