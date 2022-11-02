Experts Have A Warning For Menopausal People Interested In Using Hormonal Therapy

As you enter menopause, a time when your body is rapidly losing estrogen and progesterone, you may experience debilitating symptoms as you experience swift hormonal shifts (via Cleveland Clinic). As a result, many doctors prescribe estrogen and/or progesterone to help lessen the symptoms, which include hot flashes, night sweats, insomnia, vaginal dryness, irritability, and depression.

Using hormonal therapy during menopause has a long history of controversy. In 1991, clinical studies, known as the Women's Health Initiative were done by the U.S. National Institutes of Health. It was the largest study of its kind and sought to find out whether hormonal therapy protects against heart disease and other major illnesses. However, what scientists learned from the study is that using hormonal therapy was more detrimental to postmenopausal health, and caused an elevated risk of stroke, heart disease, blood clots, and cancer (via U.S. News & World Report).

Yet, hormonal therapy is still given to help alleviate symptoms and often under the assumption that it does protect against chronic diseases such as heart disease and stroke. Now, a new study reaffirms the original recommendation.