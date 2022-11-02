How Queen Camilla Playfully Acknowledged Dominic West's Role As Prince Charles In The Crown

The fifth season of the award-winning show "The Crown” premieres on November 9, so fans will be getting more drama based on the lives of the British royal family in no time. The royals have been in the spotlight even more recently following the ascension to the throne of King Charles III and the new season of "The Crown" promises to keep that attention alive.

The latest season will cover the lives of the monarchs during the 1990s, a decade that brought lots of changes and losses to them. Some events we expect to see include King Charles's divorce from Princess Diana, the late Princess' car crash incident, and the Windsor fire which damaged the royal property (via BT). Along with new stories, the new season comes with new faces portraying the royals to keep up with the aging of the characters. King Charles and Queen Camilla will be played by Dominic West and Olivia Williams, respectively. The cast has an uncanny resemblance to their real-life counterparts, and the royals seem more than happy to see them play themselves on screen.