How Queen Camilla Playfully Acknowledged Dominic West's Role As Prince Charles In The Crown
The fifth season of the award-winning show "The Crown” premieres on November 9, so fans will be getting more drama based on the lives of the British royal family in no time. The royals have been in the spotlight even more recently following the ascension to the throne of King Charles III and the new season of "The Crown" promises to keep that attention alive.
The latest season will cover the lives of the monarchs during the 1990s, a decade that brought lots of changes and losses to them. Some events we expect to see include King Charles's divorce from Princess Diana, the late Princess' car crash incident, and the Windsor fire which damaged the royal property (via BT). Along with new stories, the new season comes with new faces portraying the royals to keep up with the aging of the characters. King Charles and Queen Camilla will be played by Dominic West and Olivia Williams, respectively. The cast has an uncanny resemblance to their real-life counterparts, and the royals seem more than happy to see them play themselves on screen.
Dominic West has a personal connection to the royals
Dominic West has a personal connection with King Charles III and Queen Camilla that goes beyond his onscreen portrayal. "The Wire" star revealed in an interview with Radio Times that he is an ambassador for the Prince's Trust, a nonprofit organization led by King Charles III supporting youth in need across the United Kingdom. Thanks to this role, West has met the king in person multiple times which has helped him build his character in "The Crown." As he explained to Radio Times, "I've been in a line to shake his hand a few times and it's fascinating. It's very useful to meet the character you're playing, obviously."
Foreseeing conflicts of interest between his role at the Prince's Trust and "The Crown," the actor sent a resignation letter to the nonprofit but this was turned down with a letter from the king's private secretary who said that both roles were unrelated. Indeed, the royals seem to be more than happy to see West play King Charles. Queen Camilla met the British actor at a party in 2021 where she called him "Your Majesty," alluding to his TV show role, which West interpreted as a sign of approval for his casting.