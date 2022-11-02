Ralph Lauren's Newest Partnership Solidifies Its Presence In The Metaverse
The metaverse started as a buzzword but is now rapidly becoming the north star for all sorts of brands that are seeing the potential of engaging with new technologies. There is no plain definition of what the metaverse is because it doesn't refer to one single technology, but rather "how we interact with technology," as Wired reported. Technologies often associated with the metaverse include virtual and augmented reality, both of which aim to blend virtual and physical worlds into one.
Legacy luxury brands such as Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga, and more have all tapped into the growing market of online gaming and NFTs to create virtual branded experiences, according to Kubbco. While luxury fashion and the metaverse might seem like an unexpected pairing, this is an ongoing strategy to reach new younger customers where they are at. The latest luxury brand to enter the metaverse is Ralph Lauren, and who they've partnered with might surprise you.
Ralph Lauren is partnering with Fortnite
While it might come as a surprise to customers that Ralph Lauren partnered with Fortnite, CEO Patrice Louvet had been thinking about a collaboration like this one for quite some time. Back in January, at the National Retail Federation's annual conference, Louvet expressed that he is an active user of the metaverse and sees his company expanding in the virtual ecosystem (via CNBC). "One of our strategies is to win over a new generation and the new generation is there. So we have to be there," Louvet said. "There are a lot of parallels actually between the metaverse and Ralph's vision because we are not a fashion company. We are in the dreams business."
The Fortnite x Ralph Lauren collaboration will involve creating exclusive virtual outfits for game avatars and co-hosting a Fortnite tournament, according to Nylon. Digital products will be available for purchase on November 5 while a real-life collection will be available in stores on November 2. The luxury brand has also redesigned for the first time its staple logo showcasing a polo player riding a horse for a more playful version of this image that borrows from the aesthetics of online gaming and Gen Z culture.