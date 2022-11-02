Ralph Lauren's Newest Partnership Solidifies Its Presence In The Metaverse

The metaverse started as a buzzword but is now rapidly becoming the north star for all sorts of brands that are seeing the potential of engaging with new technologies. There is no plain definition of what the metaverse is because it doesn't refer to one single technology, but rather "how we interact with technology," as Wired reported. Technologies often associated with the metaverse include virtual and augmented reality, both of which aim to blend virtual and physical worlds into one.

Legacy luxury brands such as Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga, and more have all tapped into the growing market of online gaming and NFTs to create virtual branded experiences, according to Kubbco. While luxury fashion and the metaverse might seem like an unexpected pairing, this is an ongoing strategy to reach new younger customers where they are at. The latest luxury brand to enter the metaverse is Ralph Lauren, and who they've partnered with might surprise you.