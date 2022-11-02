Joe Biden Gets Honest About The State Of His Marriage To Jill
President Joe Biden got honest with America by making a speech about democracy on November 2 as violent speeches from the GOP rose after the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband. Before Biden's speech, his former press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted: "As we get ready for @POTUS speech tonight was just thinking about a line in his inaugural speech (which was largely about unity) but did have this line 'And, we must reject a culture in which facts themselves are manipulated and even manufactured.'"
According to CNN, Biden's speech on November 2 warned about democracy. CNN got a preview of the speech, in which the president will say, "This is also the first national election since the events of January 6, when an armed, angry mob stormed the U.S. Capitol. I wish I could say the assault on our democracy ended that day. But I cannot." In another part of the speech that was released to the press, Biden will say, "As I stand here today, there are candidates running for every level of office in America: for governor, for Congress, for attorney general, for secretary of state who won't commit to accepting the results of the elections they're in."
In addition to his democracy warning on November 2, the president was honest about his marriage to Dr. Jill Biden during a podcast interview. In other interviews, Biden revealed the secret to his happy marriage, but the president's new interview kept it real.
Joe and Jill Biden spend less time together in the White House
Jill and Joe Biden's marriage admittedly have less time together in the White House. During an interview on the "SmartLess" podcast, President Biden was honest about the toll living in the White House has taken on his marriage to Dr. Jill Biden. The popular podcast is hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett and welcomes various guests, including politicians, sports figures, and celebrities. Biden's interview about his marriage differed from many of the political interviews he does. Co-host Jason Bateman asked Biden about his nightly routine with the first lady. Biden responded to Bateman that he and his wife are in the process of "working out" their bedtime routine. The president said, "Because she [Jill Biden] teaches full time, is in bed by 9:30. And I used to go to bed 9:30 or 10 o'clock and we'd talk before we to sleep. I mean, we'd spend time together." The 46th president explained he doesn't get home until after 7 p.m. and that "we have dinner, and then I have, and I'm not complaining, but I have a briefing book that is probably 200 pages ... so I usually get in bed around 11 o'clock."
CNN reported the Bidens spend time in Delaware. The president told the podcast they get away from the White House as a couple. Biden said, "We go to Camp David or go back to our house in Delaware."