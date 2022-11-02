Joe Biden Gets Honest About The State Of His Marriage To Jill

President Joe Biden got honest with America by making a speech about democracy on November 2 as violent speeches from the GOP rose after the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband. Before Biden's speech, his former press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted: "As we get ready for @POTUS speech tonight was just thinking about a line in his inaugural speech (which was largely about unity) but did have this line 'And, we must reject a culture in which facts themselves are manipulated and even manufactured.'"

According to CNN, Biden's speech on November 2 warned about democracy. CNN got a preview of the speech, in which the president will say, "This is also the first national election since the events of January 6, when an armed, angry mob stormed the U.S. Capitol. I wish I could say the assault on our democracy ended that day. But I cannot." In another part of the speech that was released to the press, Biden will say, "As I stand here today, there are candidates running for every level of office in America: for governor, for Congress, for attorney general, for secretary of state who won't commit to accepting the results of the elections they're in."

In addition to his democracy warning on November 2, the president was honest about his marriage to Dr. Jill Biden during a podcast interview. In other interviews, Biden revealed the secret to his happy marriage, but the president's new interview kept it real.