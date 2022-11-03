King Charles Reportedly Has 'Deep Regrets' Over His Historic Parenting Move

In that same interview with Apple TV+, Harry openly stated that in the wake of his mother's tragic death, he had felt the need to try and avoid thinking about her because there was nothing he could do to bring her back in spite of his grief and his anger (via People). He said that no one around him, no one in his family "was talking about it," and so he simply decided to have his "head in the sand and just crack on."

He revealed that his thinking had been this: "I don't want to think about her because if I think about her then it's going to bring up the fact that I can't bring her back and it's just going to make me sad." He went on to say that he figured, "What's the point in thinking about something sad, what's the point of thinking about someone that you've lost and you're never going to get back again? And I just decided not to talk about it."

But now, as an adult, Harry feels talking about it is the only way to process it in a healthy fashion. He explained, "Family members have said just play the game and your life will be easier. But I've got a hell of a lot of my mum in me." He went on to say, "The only way to free yourself and break out — it's to tell the truth."