How A Good Night's Sleep Can Help Advance A Woman's Career

Have you ever found yourself in a horrible mood and couldn't figure out why? Maybe consider how well you've been sleeping. No matter what challenges the day ahead might bring, we all feel better after a good night's sleep. Studies have even found that sleep might be the key to a productive workday, especially for women, who generally need more sleep than men, per Sleep Foundation.

Women already have so many hurdles to navigate while pursuing a career, from workplace harassment to the gender pay gap and outdated stereotypes. Moreover, women typically have to work much harder than their male counterparts to be taken seriously. Even with progress being made towards equality, many women still bear much more responsibility than men when it comes to work-life balance and raising a family while pursuing a career, per Pew Research.

Luckily, recent studies have shown that getting a good night's rest might be the key to tackling all these daily struggles, allowing women to advance far enough in their careers to make real, lasting changes in the workplace.