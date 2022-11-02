Expert Claims King Charles And The Queen Had A More Complicated Relationship Than We Realized

After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family was plunged into mourning. While her eldest son immediately ascended to the throne, King Charles III wanted the world to know how much he missed his mother. "I pay tribute to my mother's memory and I honor her life of service," he said during his first speech as king, per PBS. "I know that her death brings great sadness to so many of you and I share that sense of loss, beyond measure, with you all."

The relationship between Charles and Elizabeth seemed to deepen over the past few years, especially when dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, the death of Prince Philip, and the departure of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, from their royal duties (which the British press dubbed "Megxit").

"I think in all of this, certainly over the past year, both as a result of the pandemic and as a result of Megxit, I think what you're seeing is a very closely aligned, top tier royals, the queen, Prince Charles, and Prince William, really working as a unit together," royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight.

But a new book is pointing out that things weren't always so rosy between Elizabeth and Charles.