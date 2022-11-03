Meghan Markle Reportedly Asked A Royal Family Member To Be On Her Podcast

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, launched her podcast "Archetypes" this year after signing an extensive deal with the streaming platform Spotify. She and her husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, signed the deal over a year ago, but it wasn't until this summer that the podcast finally launched, via The Verge.

The Duchess has used the "Archetypes" podcast as a way to share important information occurring in her life. She's talked about scary situations, like a fire in her son Archie's room while they were away on royal duties, via Us Weekly. She's told stories about her time dating Harry, as well as how her time on "Deal or No Deal" made her feel about her self-worth.

However, it seems she has strayed away from talking much about the United Kingdom's royal family. While some fans thought she may have taken a dig at her in-laws during an episode, she's stayed rather quiet on the family as a whole. Now, we are learning that she may have wanted to open up the conversation by having a special guest from the royal family join her.