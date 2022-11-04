Joanna Gaines Gets Candid About Being Bullied Throughout Her Childhood

If you've watched HGTV at all within the past decade, you probably know Joanna Gaines. She and her husband, Chip, are the stars of the hit TV show "Fixer Upper." What began as a house flipping show exploded into a home decor line, a bakery, and even its own streaming network. Basically, the Gaines empire is going strong, and for good reason. People love Chip and Joanna. Marketing expert Yajin Wang says their lifestyle and products create the perfect storm.

"The audience really loves their personalities, their life, and that's why they have a following," Wang told Smith Brian Trust. "Viewers connect with their traditional family values, their support for each other, their interactions with their children. They portray this image of a loving couple who are just like your neighbors on their show, their Instagram feed and all social media. That's what sells."

Unfortunately, life hasn't all been magnolias for our favorite home decor maven.