The 'Moody' Joanna Gaines-Approved Paint Colors You Need In Your House

Joanna Gaines is back with another paint collection. Gaines, one half of the "Fixer Upper" duo, has a new show on Magnolia Network called "Fixer Upper: The Castle." In the show, Gaines and her husband, Chip, work to restore a castle in their beloved town of Waco, Texas.

Inspired by the history of the castle, Gaines released a paint collection, entitled the Castle Collection, curated by Gaines for her Magnolia Home line with Kilz. In an interview with Better Homes and Gardens, Gaines explains that she wanted people to incorporate the character and story of the castle into their homes if they chose to.

This collection has perfect timing, coming out not long after the National Kitchen and Bath Association released a design trend report stating that moody colors in the home will be a staple during 2023. The Castle Collection comes with 10 colors, containing classic neutrals and five dark and moody shades that are the crown of the collection.

Read about the colors and how to incorporate them in your own castle.