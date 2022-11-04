Barbie's Influence On 2022 Beauty Continues With A Trending Hairstyle

Barbie becoming 2022's biggest influencer may not have been on anyone's bingo card, but the iconic doll has made a huge comeback. Since news of the live-action "Barbie" film dropped, Barbiecore clothes and accessories have taken over TikTok's For You page. At the time of writing, the "barbiecore" hashtag alone has racked up over 137 million views.

Margot Robbie's cowgirl Barbie look (complete with matching hot pink bell bottoms and vest) was the fashion hero of the summer. Robbie's in-character costume was both on the nose, and unexpectedly trendy, TMZ reported. The "I, Tonya" star's neon roller skating couples costume with co-star Ryan Gosling was equally iconic, per Page Six.

Part of the beloved doll's staying power is a nostalgia for simpler times. Her easily manipulated hairstyles were also a bonus. In a September 2017 Instagram post, Mattel's official account revealed that their "Totally Hair" Barbie from 1992 was one of their most popular dolls. Five years later, there is a resurgence of the retro doll, per lifestyle site She Knows.

Barbie has always been the ultimate icon. It's only right that one of her more popular hairstyles has been sweeping social media.