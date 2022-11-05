Lush's Newest Collection Is A Luscious Ode To Stranger Things

Lush is collaborating with "Stranger Things" to launch two new bath bombs called The Hellfire Bathing Duo. The first bath bomb, the D8, is "a 3D replica of the eight-sided dice used by the Hellfire Club to play Dungeons & Dragons," per a Lush announcement. Instead of numbers one through eight, it will feature numbers important to the show and Lush, including the number 11 (of course!). Once the bomb is placed in warm water, "waves of peppermint unfurl" as well as the scent of Lush fan-favorite Intergalactic.

The second bath bomb – The Rift — looks just like the rift or Mothergate from the series (per PopSugar). It's all black but appears "to split on the surface to unveil a fury of red and orange fire bubbling beneath the surface." This is similar to when the gate to the Upside Down starts to open, but this time, it releases a spicy and warm scent. In addition to the bath bombs, the company is releasing two collectible playing cards featuring the two new products as well.

"As inventors of the bath bomb, we'd love for this collaboration to provide a moment of escapism with a bathing experience full of fun and surprise," explained Melody Morton, Concepts Creative Director at Lush. "When things feel strange, there's no shame in running a bath."

The limited edition set will retail for $20 and launch on November 6 on the Lush website, but anyone with the Lush app can get it on November 5.