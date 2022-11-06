Why Donald Trump's Attack On Ron DeSantis Is Getting Pushback From Followers

Once, Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis were best buds. Both staunch conservatives, they saw eye-to-eye on issues such as border control and COVID mask mandates. Trump even claimed to have helped DeSantis win the primary in his state in 2018, per The New York Times. Things have changed drastically since then. Just as Trump changed his tune on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, so is he now distancing himself from his former friend.

With eyes turning toward the 2024 presidential race, Trump is said to be on the brink of announcing his candidacy and DeSantis is also rumored to be considering a run (via The Washington Post). That would certainly put the two in the awkward position of becoming rivals, but insiders tell the WaPo that their relationship has been chilly for some months. With his second term on the line on Election Day, DeSantis has been running on his record of tax relief and safety measures, without asking Trump for his endorsement.

Now, Trump is showing exactly how he feels about the governor through a favorite technique: name-calling. At a rally in support of Dr. Mehmet Oz's run for a seat in the Pennsylvania Senate, Trump quoted a poll showing "Trump at 71, Ron DeSanctimonious at 10%" (via CNN). The remark got laughs from his fans, but many of his fellow conservatives don't find it funny.