Hilary Duff's Emotional Post About Teenage Love Aaron Carter's Death Will Leave You In Tears

Everyone knew that Aaron Carter had a lot of hardships throughout his life. And after news of his passing, childhood ex-girlfriend and fellow child star Hilary Duff took to Instagram to acknowledge that. "For Aaron — I'm deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in front of the whole world," she wrote. Duff continued, recognizing Carter's "absolutely effervescent" charm and admitting how much her teenage self loved the late singer.

Carter's on-again-off-again fiancee Melanie Martin also shared an Instagram tribute on her stories, posting a picture of the two kissing and saying "I can't breathe," according to Page Six. The duo welcomed a son Prince in 2021. After his body was found in his home, Martin was seen crying on the curb, mourning the loss of Carter.

Duff and Martin weren't the only former girlfriends who reacted to the "I Want Candy" singer's death. As Us Weekly revealed, tattoo artist Lina Valentina, who dated Carter from 2018-2019 shared "You have no idea how hard your family and I fought to try and help you and get you back to sobriety; how much pain it has caused us to see your health deteriorate over the last years, but I want people to remember WHO you were when you were sober. I was fortunate enough to get you there and witness how incredible you were when you were healthy."