Kathy Griffin Is The Latest Celebrity To Be Involved In Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover
When Elon Musk officially became the new CEO of Twitter, some users were worried. The controversial new leader of the social site has continued to make waves, leading some users to troll Musk. Valerie Bertinelli totally owned Twitter when she changed her Twitter name to Elon Musk while tweeting support for Democratic candidates to punk the new CEO. The Twitter and Tesla boss has made no secret that he is voting Republican in the midterm elections on November 8, and Insider reported that Musk predicts a "red wave" in the midterms. According to People, Bertinelli trolled Musk to prove a bigger point that Twitter's new paid verification idea wasn't going to be good for platform users. On November 5, Bertinelli tweeted: "The blue checkmark simply meant your identity was verified. Scammers would have a harder time impersonating you. That no longer applies. Good luck out there!"
Bertinelli had fun trolling Musk, but when comedian Kathy Griffin tried to pull the same trolling move, Twitter's "Chief Twit" suspended her. Twitter, being Twitter, had many feelings about Griffin's suspension.
Elon Musk created a Twitter tsunami kicking off Kathy Griffin
Elon Musk ticked off many Twitter users by kicking Kathy Griffin off the platform. The comedian immediately began trending on Twitter, revolting against Musk's decision. It wasn't pretty. One upset Twitter user tweeted: "Kathy Griffin has been suspended from Twitter for trolling Elon Musk by changing her profile image and name to Elon Musk and posting a tweet in his voice. Comedy is now illegal on Twitter." Another angry user tweeted: "Dear Leader Musk suspended Kathy Griffin for making a joke, but Kanye West was reinstated after every company on the planet dropped his anti-Semitic a**." This particular Twitter user shared Musk's message from October 28, announcing, "Comedy is now legal on Twitter," then tweeted: "Comedian Kathy Griffin has been suspended from Twitter for changing her profile image and name to Elon Musk. Musk had tweeted 'comedy is now legal on Twitter.' But that was just another lie. Not comedy at his expense."
Musk made things even worse with the Twitterati by tweeting: "Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying 'parody' will be permanently suspended." And then, just when you thought the new CEO couldn't make things any worse, Musk decided to tweet: "Previously, we issued a warning before suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning. This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue."