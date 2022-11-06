Kathy Griffin Is The Latest Celebrity To Be Involved In Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover

Elon Musk ticked off many Twitter users by kicking Kathy Griffin off the platform. The comedian immediately began trending on Twitter, revolting against Musk's decision. It wasn't pretty. One upset Twitter user tweeted: "Kathy Griffin has been suspended from Twitter for trolling Elon Musk by changing her profile image and name to Elon Musk and posting a tweet in his voice. Comedy is now illegal on Twitter." Another angry user tweeted: "Dear Leader Musk suspended Kathy Griffin for making a joke, but Kanye West was reinstated after every company on the planet dropped his anti-Semitic a**." This particular Twitter user shared Musk's message from October 28, announcing, "Comedy is now legal on Twitter," then tweeted: "Comedian Kathy Griffin has been suspended from Twitter for changing her profile image and name to Elon Musk. Musk had tweeted 'comedy is now legal on Twitter.' But that was just another lie. Not comedy at his expense."

Musk made things even worse with the Twitterati by tweeting: "Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying 'parody' will be permanently suspended." And then, just when you thought the new CEO couldn't make things any worse, Musk decided to tweet: "Previously, we issued a warning before suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning. This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue."