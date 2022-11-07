Ivanka Trump Blatantly Defies Her Dad's Voting Advice

Many were surprised when Donald Trump made a surprising plea to his Republican followers, asking them not to vote in the 2022 election. "If we don't solve the Presidential Election Fraud of 2020 (which we have thoroughly and conclusively documented), Republicans will not be voting in '22 or '24. It is the single most important thing for Republicans to do," Trump said in a statement (via Twitter).

Trump's comments came as he refuses to let go of the narrative that he actually won the 2020 election. Despite numerous audits, counts, and court cases that show otherwise, Trump has insisted that he was cheated out of the presidency due to election fraud. During a recent rally in Iowa, he was even heard telling his supporters that "the single biggest issue, the issue that gets the most pull, the most respect, the biggest cheers is talking about the election fraud of the 2020 presidential election," according to Yahoo.

Politico reporter Ursula Perano pointed out on social media that there was no way to know what kind of impact Trump's threat would have on the 2022 election, "but for Republican candidates in swing districts/states who may not comply, Trump telling his base to stay home from those elections could be noteworthy."

But there is one person who didn't listen to Trump's advice: his daughter, Ivanka Trump.