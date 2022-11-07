30% Of People Think This Is The Best Bath & Body Works Holiday Scent - The List Survey

Have you ever picked up a candle and suddenly remembered Christmas morning with your family? Or gotten a whiff of someone's lotion that transported you to chilly mornings at the breakfast table as a child? What you've experienced is called scent memory. According to the Harvard Gazette, memories and scents have a strong link due to the anatomy of the brain. Your olfactory senses that control what you smell are directly next to the part of your brain that processes emotion and memory, per UPMC Health. Depending on the significance of the memory and the strength of the scent, experiencing scent memory can be very powerful, and even help you remember memories and experiences you forgot you had.

As its website notes, Bath & Body Works uses scent memory to its advantage when developing its iconic fragrances. The company knows that "smell is one of the most-connected senses to memory," and develops certain scents with the knowledge that people will connect their fragrances with fond memories, further encouraging shoppers to buy their products. This effort to evoke scent memory keeps customers coming back for more, especially around the holidays when you walk by a candle that smells just like your grandma's Christmas cookies.

But don't get too attached to one particular scent —plenty of people's favorite Bath & Body Works scents have been retired. Make sure you remember what ingredients made that scent special to you, so you can experience the same nostalgia with other products.