The Hair Highlighting Trend That's Perfect For Low Maintenance Dimension

Every year, countless people decide to highlight their hair to brighten their locks without committing to a full head of all blond or caramel hair. There's always been a debate regarding babylights vs. highlights and which hairstyle is the better choice. Both options are fun, and there are plenty of methods for lightening your strands. Therefore, it's no surprise that there are over 20 million posts dedicated to #highlights on Instagram. Plus, people typically have to choose between full or partial highlights at the salon (via Byrdie) based on how intense of a look they want and how much money they want to spend.

Furthermore, instead of traditional, sunny highlights, many people opt for other variations of highlights, such as a balayage for low-maintenance lighter hair with a faded effect. Meanwhile, chunky highlights offer a sassy, nostalgic appearance with a lot of contrast.

And now there's a new highlight trend that's low maintenance but still noticeable and looks great during any season.