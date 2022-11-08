Why The Midterm Elections Are Pivotal In The Fight For Trans Rights

The 2022 midterm elections are expected to see high voter turnout, thanks to issues such as inflation and the economy weighing heavily on Americans' minds. An ABC News/Washington Post poll showed that 66% of respondents believe this is more important than past midterm elections, and with hot-button topics such as reproductive and LGBTQ+ rights on the line, enthusiasm for voting "is at an all-time high," per NBC News.

In fact, GLAAD reports that LGBTQ+ voter participation is at record levels after the 2020 election when 93% of registered LGBTQ voters showed up at polls to cast their votes — notably, 25% did so for the first time. Trans and gender-affirming debates have been in the news a lot in recent years. As Glamour reported, "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling ignited major controversy in 2020 when she tweeted a series of offensive comments about transgender people.

The author has doubled down on her stance in the years since. The Advocate reports 2021 was also the most violent and dangerous year on record for those in the transgender community, with 57 trans Americans killed in hate crimes across the country. Put simply, the midterms are crucial, particularly considering the raft of anti-trans laws sweeping the nation.