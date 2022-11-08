Why Prince Harry Is At Odds With Netflix Over The Release Of His New Series

It looks like the drama over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's upcoming Netflix series is far from over. It was recently confirmed, after months of speculation, that we can finally expect to watch the premiere of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix series in December. Page Six reported that the reality show, which has been in the works for the past year, will finally debut in just a few short weeks.

Rumors were rife that the upcoming season of "The Crown," which has been embroiled in its own controversy, had Netflix bosses worried. Deadline revealed that higher-ups were "rattled" by the negative response and were looking to push back the Sussexes' series until the new year as a result. Although those concerns appear to have been unfounded, the celebrity couple's battle with Netflix continues.

In fact, despite the release date already being confirmed, Harry might not be ready to unleash the show upon the world just yet.