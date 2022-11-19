How ASL Takes Center Stage In Lifetime's New Movie Santa Bootcamp

Warning: spoilers ahead!

Have you ever wondered what it would be like if an EGOT winner ran a bootcamp for camo-wearing mall Santas? Tonight at 8 p.m. ET you can finally find out when Lifetime's, "Santa Bootcamp," premieres. Awards season veteran Rita Moreno — whom you might recognize from her "West Side Story" days — steels the show as Belle, the owner of the Los Angeles-based "Santa Bootcamp," a training ground for hirable Mr. and Mrs. Clauses.

Event Planner Emily Strauss is one of these (albeit, accidental) trainees. When wealthy mall owner Ed Mancini hires her to plan a Christmas party, he requests one specific thing: the best Santa the city has to offer. So, Emily visits Belle's bootcamp to find the perfect Kris Kringle, one that will impress Mancini's investors and put her in the millionaire's good graces. However, Belle ropes a reluctant Emily into joining the bootcamp herself. In the spirit of any good Lifetime holiday movie, the busy event planner is confronted with the true magic of Christmas — and even finds a cute guy — along the way.

"I have always been a holiday person . . . particularly Christmas," Moreno told The Wrap in regard to the film, which was directed by '90s teen icon, Melissa Joan Hart. "The idea that I'm actually going to participate in this wonderful Lifetime Christmas movie, 'Santa Bootcamp,' just tickles me to no end," she continued. Besides Moreno herself, another key feature sets "Santa Bootcamp" apart: its use of American Sign Language.