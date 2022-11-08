Mike Tindall, Princess Anne's Son-In-Law, Shows Some Questionable Behavior While Filming Reality Show

Mike Tindall, Princess Anne's son-in-law, is living in a jungle in Australia while filming the British reality show, "I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here."

But there is scandal rising into the media about he and a female member of the production crew. A source who watched the interaction told The Mirror, "Mike cheekily ran up behind the pretty crew member before swinging her around on the pontoon. At one point, he pretended to push her over the edge as he killed time while waiting to be taken to his first trial." Hello reported that the royal reality star's wife, Zara Tindall, will fly to Australia to support Mike as he competes on the show. The ex-rugby player has a history of dubious antics while he's away from home. In 2011, The Daily Mail reported Tindall was kissing a woman in a New Zealand bar months after his wedding to his royal wife. The Mail called Tindall's behavior "boisterous horseplay."

Royal watchers predicted Tindall's reality TV stint might stir up drama in the royal family, but the former rugby player may have created a scandal. Tindall showed some questionable behavior while filming the reality show. Here's what happened.