Exit Polls Are Not Kind To President Biden

One of the big stories coming out of the midterm elections has nothing to do with someone who is actually on the ballot. Indeed, President Joe Biden, who is about to turn 80, got some bad news from exit polls — and what voters said may be giving the Democrat some things to think about when it comes to his future plans.

First, let's consider what the commander in chief noted regarding his plans to run in 2024, just last month. "I have not made that formal decision, but it's my intention – my intention to run again," he declared in a recent interview (via CNN).

Unfortunately, if midterm voters have anything to say about that pending decision, they are definitely not on board with his way of thinking — and overwhelmingly do not want to see the leader run for re-election.

A whopping two-thirds of Americans said in exit polls they hope Biden steps aside and gives up his bid for another term in the White House, according to the New York Post.