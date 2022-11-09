Donald Trump Was Seen Doing This For The First Time Since Ivana's Funeral

He's been keeping us on edge for years at this stage, but in September Donald Trump dropped his strongest hints yet about a 2024 run. And, ever since, he's gone full force with what many commentators presume is a fledgling presidential campaign. As The Independent reported at the time, Trump posted a barrage of messages to his social media network of choice, Truth Social, which inferred he's definitely planning to run again.

Aside from sharing stories about a potential campaign, many of which focused on the Democrats' concerns about the ramifications it could cause, Trump notably posted several articles with telling headlines such as "Trump is running" and "Donald Trump Must Be The 2024 Republican Nominee." Even so, the former "Apprentice" host is keeping his cards close to his chest for now. However, it's probably by design, considering the midterms.

After all, Trump didn't confirm his intention to run in 2016 until mid-2015, per The Guardian. Amidst all the swirling reports about his candidacy, though, the former president stepped out in Florida to do something he hasn't done in a while.