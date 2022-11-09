Royal Biographer Claims King Charles Was Clueless About Meghan Markle's Background

When the Duchess of Sussex announced her plans to release a podcast, she did so with the intention of investigating, dissecting, and subverting "the labels that try to hold women back" (via Spotify). Naturally, this extends to her own experience, too, with Meghan Markle taking a swing at racial stereotypes in one particular episode. During a lively chat with Issa Rae and Ziwe Fumudoh, the royal defector attempted to dismantle the "angry Black woman" myth.

Elsewhere, Meghan opened up to Mariah Carey about how tough it was growing up biracial, with the duchess feeling like she didn't fit in anywhere, per People. Acknowledging her privilege as a light-skinned woman, Meghan shared that, when she began dating Prince Harry, suddenly the world's attention was on her race. "Then I started to understand what it was like to be treated like a Black woman," Meghan said. "Because up until then, I had been treated like a mixed woman."

The former actor was subjected to racist attacks from the moment she went public with her now-husband, leading Harry to publicly decry the British press (via Stylist). But a new book suggests that King Charles didn't realize it would be an issue for one key reason.