The Alleged Reason King Charles Is Now 'Bewildered' By Meghan Markle

A royal expert now claims that King Charles III is "bewildered" and "feels betrayed" by Meghan Markle's behavior toward the British royal family, according to Us Weekly. Christopher Andersen, the author of "Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan," told Us Weekly that, while King Charles "was very fond of" Meghan, her and Harry's decision to leave The Firm left him "somewhat bewildered."

However, Andersen said that Meghan is "justifiably" speaking out about what royal life was like, according to his interview with Us Weekly. That said, he doesn't believe her words go unnoticed by The Firm.

"Oh, I think they pay attention," the royal expert said. While Andersen said that Queen Elizabeth II had been "used to handling this kind of" media circus, he believes King Charles hasn't yet processed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to no longer be full-time royals.

"I think — as far as Charles is concerned, specifically — you know, he feels betrayed," Andersen said.