Queen Elizabeth Had Big Plans With Tom Cruise That Never Came To Fruition
Tom Cruise has fallen in love with Great Britain. Page Six reported that the iconic actor spent his 60th birthday at the British Grand Prix in July and then celebrated his landmark birthday with a bash in London that was not to be missed. According to the Daily Mail, Cruise's party was hosted by James Corden, with tons of A-list celebrities attending, including Serena Williams, Natalie Portman, Simon Pegg, and Benedict Cumberbatch.
In an interview with Derbyshire Live (via the Daily Mail), Cruise explained his love for Great Britain. "Everyone is pleasant and will give you a nod or say hello without crowding you," he said. "I was brought up to be well-mannered, and you really get that in Britain." Page Six reported that the Hollywood superstar was shopping for a home in London's posh Kensington area, and there are rumors that Rebecca Ferguson's relationship with Cruise is cozy.
It might be that the "Mission Impossible" actor is considering moving across the pond, and it appears that the Brits adore the American actor just as much. Fans couldn't get enough of Cruise and Catherine Middleton's public interactions at Wimbledon and the "Top Gun: Maverick" premiere in London.
Like many Americans, Cruise is enamored with the royal family. According to The Times, royal insiders said that Cruise and Prince Philip "bonded" when they met in 2017 because they were both pilots. But, sadly, Queen Elizabeth and Cruise had big plans that never came to fruition.
Queen Elizabeth had a secret friendship with Tom Cruise
We knew that Queen Elizabeth was a legend, but we just found out the 96-year-old monarch had a secret friendship with legendary actor Tom Cruise. The Mirror reported that the queen and the "Top Gun" star became friends after a Platinum Jubilee horse celebration. Cruise introduced the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery at the "A Gallop Through History" event in May 2022, and the star gushed to hosts Phillip Schofield and Julie Etchingham about the queen.
"She's a woman I greatly admire," he said, per The Mirror. "She has tremendous dignity, and I admire her devotion. What she has accomplished has been historic." Cruise added, "I just have great respect for her ... When they asked I instantly said, 'it would be my honor to be here.'"
The queen and the A-lister didn't meet at the Platinum Jubilee celebration, but the monarch invited Cruise to Windsor Castle. According to The Times, the queen arranged for Cruise to get a VIP tour.
A royal insider told The Times, "Afterwards, just the two of them had tea together. She loved seeing him, and they really hit it off, so much so that she invited him back for lunch. He was even allowed to fly in by helicopter."
The 96-year-old royal and the Hollywood star planned to have lunch again. But the heartbreaking death of the queen happened before the new friends could meet again.