Queen Elizabeth Had Big Plans With Tom Cruise That Never Came To Fruition

Tom Cruise has fallen in love with Great Britain. Page Six reported that the iconic actor spent his 60th birthday at the British Grand Prix in July and then celebrated his landmark birthday with a bash in London that was not to be missed. According to the Daily Mail, Cruise's party was hosted by James Corden, with tons of A-list celebrities attending, including Serena Williams, Natalie Portman, Simon Pegg, and Benedict Cumberbatch.

In an interview with Derbyshire Live (via the Daily Mail), Cruise explained his love for Great Britain. "Everyone is pleasant and will give you a nod or say hello without crowding you," he said. "I was brought up to be ­well-mannered, and you really get that in Britain." Page Six reported that the Hollywood superstar was shopping for a home in London's posh Kensington area, and there are rumors that Rebecca Ferguson's relationship with Cruise is cozy.

It might be that the "Mission Impossible" actor is considering moving across the pond, and it appears that the Brits adore the American actor just as much. Fans couldn't get enough of Cruise and Catherine Middleton's public interactions at Wimbledon and the "Top Gun: Maverick" premiere in London.

Like many Americans, Cruise is enamored with the royal family. According to The Times, royal insiders said that Cruise and Prince Philip "bonded" when they met in 2017 because they were both pilots. But, sadly, Queen Elizabeth and Cruise had big plans that never came to fruition.