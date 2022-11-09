Why King Charles And Queen Camilla Became The Victims Of An Angry Egg-Thrower

Due to their high-profile nature, royal appearances attract protestors in addition to well-wishers. Like all senior royals, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla travel with royal bodyguards. In conjunction with local law enforcement, these personal protection officers help keep them safe. However, despite all the planning and careful security, sometimes the unexpected happens.

When it comes to protests, throwing eggs seems to be a recurring theme. The Guardian notes that eggs are a favorite choice among British protesters, and egg-throwing in England dates back to medieval times. Over the years, multiple incidences of royal egging have occurred. According to Reuters, in 2022, the late Queen Elizabeth II had eggs thrown at her car in Nottingham.

In addition, the queen and Prince Philip were egged and booed during a 1992 visit to Dresden, Germany, per The Telegraph. During a 1986 visit to New Zealand, Elizabeth got hit by eggs as she traveled in an open car (via AP News). Despite getting egg on her coat and dress, the queen used her surprising sense of humor to diffuse the situation. At a state banquet days after the incident, she quipped, "I myself prefer my New Zealand eggs for breakfast," per the Los Angeles Times.

For his part, Charles is no stranger to eggs at a royal appearance. When he visited Dublin in 1995, protesters targeted the then-prince with eggs (via Reuters). More recently, eggs became part of yet another royal outing.