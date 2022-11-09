Here's Why Kari Lake Is Trending On Twitter Despite Her Bleak Election Results

Arizona election results are still coming in, but Democrat Katie Hobbs is ahead of Republican Kari Lake in the governor's race. But like former President Donald Trump did in 2020, Lake is stirring up doubts about the election.

CNN reported that the GOP candidate is already "suggesting without any evidence that there could be problems" with the final results. According to the outlet, Lake told supporters on election night, "We need honest elections, and we're going to bring them to you, Arizona. I assure you of that. The system we have right now does not work." NBC News reported that Lake has also denied or brought into question that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

In another page from the Trump playbook, Lake mocked the recent attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul. "Nancy Pelosi, well, she's got protection when she's in DC," Lake joked at a campaign rally, per The Guardian. "Apparently, her house doesn't have a lot of protection."

While the results for Lake aren't looking good, the Arizona Republican is still trending on Twitter.