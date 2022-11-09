Sources Disclose Donald Trump's Reaction To The 2022 Midterm Election Results

The 2022 midterm elections unfolded on November 8, and the results were interesting. Dr. Mehmet Oz was defeated in his run for Senate in Pennsylvania, via CNN. This race was watched closely, as Oz and his opponent, John Fetterman, were often at odds with one another. In the end, Fetterman came out on top.

There were other interesting stories that unfolded across the United States on Tuesday evening. Massachusetts elected its first Democratic governor in over eight years, via The Guardian. Maura Healey, the new Governor-elect, broke the glass ceiling in more than one way with her impressive victory. Not only is she the first woman to serve as the state's governor, she is also the first openly queer person to be elected as governor!

The races across the country were fascinating to watch, but no one had a more difficult time with the results than former President Donald Trump. A source close to him shared just how he reacted when the candidates he endorsed lost their races.