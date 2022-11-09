Here's What Dr. Mehmet Oz's Defeat Means For Pennsylvania

Dr. Mehmet Oz surprised many when he announced that he had decided to run for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat during the 2022 election as a Republican candidate. "As a heart surgeon, I know how precious life is," he said (per Associated Press). "Pennsylvania needs a conservative who will put America first, one who can reignite our divine spark, bravely fight for freedom and tell it like it is."

Unfortunately for his fans, that meant the end of his long-running talk show, "The Dr. Oz Show" because of a rule by the Federal Communications Commission that states all candidates must receive the same amount of free airtime on broadcast TV stations, according to Newsweek.

During the campaign, Dr. Oz vowed to make the major life change of giving up his Turkish citizenship if elected, and he received the support of Donald Trump. "Dr. Oz is Pro-Life, very strong on Crime, the Border, Election Fraud, our Great Military, and our Vets, Tax Cuts, and will always fight for and support our under-siege Second Amendment," he wrote. "Perhaps most importantly, I believe that Mehmet Oz will be the one most able to win the General Election against a Radical Left Democrat looking to do unthinkable harm to our Country."

But despite the endorsement from the former president, Dr. Oz wound up losing the seat to Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, which is a huge win for the Democratic party.