Reba McEntire's 2022 CMAs Appearance Has Twitter Convinced She's Found The Fountain Of Youth

Reba McEntire is one of the most iconic country artists of all time. The actor and "I'm a Survivor" singer has charmed fans for decades with her vibrant personality, smart anecdotes, and catchy country anthems. Her long career has led Reba McEntire to be worth tens of millions of dollars. From making us laugh on the small screen to singing to us on stage, Reba is undeniably a mainstay in both country music and pop culture at-large. But McEntire doesn't only take on light-hearted ventures. Reba's tribute to late country trailblazer Loretta Lynn left us in tears, and we were left wondering the next time we would see the red-headed star in the spotlight.

Reba made an appearance at the 2022 CMAs on November 9, 2022, and — like always — she has grabbed our attention. No matter how many years have passed, the country queen has never stopped looking amazing.