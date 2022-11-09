Why Katy Perry Was Drawing Comparisons To Britney Spears At The 2022 CMAs

The internet started freaking out when it saw Katy Perry's 2022 Country Music Association Awards look, and not just because she and Carrie Underwood were both queens wearing jeans, providing some of the night's best looks. Perry wore a jean outfit with a plunging neckline, a large bow in the front, and straight-leg jeans. The outfit looked like something out of the early 2000s, though the pop star's makeup and hair didn't leave many more clues as to whether she was referencing the aughts or embracing nostalgic trends.

John Shearer & Jason Kempin/Getty

After all, Perry made a modern adjustment to the look by incorporating the puddle pants trend, aka too-long pant legs that pool around the ankle or drape over the heels. Could the all-jean look be trending again for 2023? Or was Perry paying tribute to past denim-on-denim looks that made their mark on the fashion world?

Fans have good reason to believe that the singer is paying tribute to the Y2K fashion queen herself, Britney Jean Spears — and yes, that's her real middle name. This also wouldn't be the first time Perry has referenced Spears' spot-on fashion sense.