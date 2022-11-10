Why Prince Harry Reportedly Wants To Return To The UK Right Away

The last time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the UK, they ended up staying there much longer than anticipated. Following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to remain on and see out the official mourning period, per Express. They were front and center at various events honoring Her Majesty's memory, but the couple's presence caused more controversy than anything else.

Unsurprisingly, they headed home immediately after the funeral, with a source telling Us Weekly that the Sussexes were eager to get back to their two children. Funnily enough, experts thought Meghan and Harry's trip to Britain was problematic even before the queen passed away, with an insider arguing to the Daily Beast that they essentially wanted to have their cake and eat it too, by conducting a royal tour without being royals.

And yet, Harry is apparently eager to head back over albeit for one very important reason.