What You Need To Know About A New Experimental Vaccine To Prevent Breast Cancer

According to The National Cancer Institute, breast cancer is officially the most common type of cancer there is. In 2022, breast cancer is projected to have over 290,000 new cases in the United States, with the death toll reaching over 43,000. To compare these numbers, other cancers, like thyroid cancer and liver cancer, have about 40-45,000 new cases per year, while lung and prostate cancer both cause over 200,000 per year.

And while these numbers are scary, they only get more concerning. In 2020, 2.3 million women globally were diagnosed with breast cancer and an estimated 7.3 million women currently have it or were diagnosed in the last five years. Unfortunately while many cancers have risk factors, the biggest risk factor of breast cancer is simply being a woman. In addition, breast cancer often shows no symptoms until it is too late. And while there have been some advancements due to early detection practices, there is still no cure for breast cancer and not much has changed in regards to treatment and prevention, per World Health Organization. But a new DNA-based vaccine may be the answer we've been searching for.