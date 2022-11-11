Heather Rae El Moussa Gets Candid About How She's Combatting Pregnancy Fatigue
Heather Rae El Moussa had a long and difficult road to pregnancy, with the "Selling Sunset" fan favorite announcing on Instagram that she had managed to conceive naturally despite several unsuccessful IVF treatments. As Heather acknowledged, "The odds were definitely against us but all that matters is that it happened." Initially, the reality star was content to be a stepmother to her husband Tarek El Moussa's kids, but it ultimately made Heather want children of her own, per Hollywood Life.
The happy couple got married in October 2021 after two years of dating. But, as Heather gushed to People, "As your love grows more and more and you fall deeper in love with someone and you build this life together, I started picturing myself having a child with Tarek. I started thinking I just wanted to create something with the man that I'm in love with." Although she was surprised to fall pregnant after so many setbacks, the reality star argued that everything happens for a reason.
But that doesn't mean she's got rose-colored glasses on. Heather Rae El Moussa isn't holding back about her pregnancy struggles, including what she's doing to target increasingly debilitating fatigue.
The Selling Sunset star is feeling pretty drained at the moment
Reality star Heather Rae El Moussa took to her Instagram Stories to share a heartwarming update with fans about her first pregnancy with husband Tarek El Moussa. Alongside a shot from an ultrasound, Heather noted, "He's all snuggled up." However, the "Selling Sunset" star was quick to note that being in her third trimester isn't exactly a bed of roses.
Heather shared, "I'm feeling very fatigued, more than I have the whole pregnancy. Like I could just get back in bed and sleep." But she also pointed out, "I am growing a human, right?" Aside from being completely exhausted, the O Group agent acknowledged she's been suffering from intense back pain, leading her to try physical therapy and acupuncture.
"I'm going to try the acupuncture again ... just made me a little nervous because I've only done it one other time years and years ago," Heather revealed. Thankfully, she's feeling slightly better and is continuing to push through with gratitude for her little bundle of joy. In fact, the reality star has made her health even more of a priority since falling pregnant.
Back in August, she shared a selfie on Instagram, encouraging fans to take some time for themselves every day regardless of how busy their lives might be. As Heather admitted, "Something pregnancy has taught me so far is that there is so much beauty in having quiet moments with yourself and prioritizing your well-being."