Why Royal Aides Are Terrified Of Season 5 Of The Crown

Although it only just dropped on Netflix, there's been an overwhelming amount of drama surrounding Season 5 of "The Crown." The hit show has been charting the history of the British royal family for years, but this particular season takes place during the mid-'90s, focusing predominantly on the crumbling relationship between King Charles and the late Princess Diana, which was one of the most tumultuous periods in the royal family's history (via Esquire).

Unsurprisingly, the choice of theme has generated plenty of controversy. In fact, it's widely believed that Season 5 of "The Crown" will have Charles shaking in his boots not least because the new sovereign's reign has only just begun. Moreover, when asked how the late Queen Elizabeth II would've taken the show, a close friend of The Firm told The Sunday Times: "It would have destroyed her." Suffice to say, the royal family will not be tuning in.

Elsewhere, the main issue for the palace is that some of their toughest moments are being dragged back up again, which may turn the public against the royals.