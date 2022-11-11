Why Meghan Markle Is Taking Heat For Her Personal Stationery
When Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, announced his engagement to Meghan Markle, there was plenty of murmuring about how a young American actress could possibly fit into the tradition-bound British royal family. After she officially joined the clan and received her duchess title, the media seemed to revel in every blunder. Often, Meghan was slammed for such palace "infractions" as wearing wedge shoes, crossing her legs in public, and cradling her first baby bump, while sister-in-law Catherine, Princess of Wales, was praised for doing the exact same things (via Insider).
Once the Sussexes made their infamous "Megxit" (a move for which Prince Harry takes full credit), the tabloids began to paint them as ingrates and hypocrites for declaring they wanted their privacy, while at the same time dishing to Oprah about palace life. The couple appeared to be making amends with the family during the mourning period and funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, but some sources whispered that they actually felt "snubbed" by the royals while they were there (via Express).
All the while, critics are still going after Harry and Meghan for not making a clean enough break from the palace. They point to certain facts about the Sussexes' life — and one key detail about Meghan's stationery.
Meghan Markle's notepaper shows she still feels connected to her in-laws
Since their move to California, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have been embracing the American lifestyle: partnering with Netflix, hanging with Oprah, eating at In-N-Out Burger (per Reader's Digest). Meghan has even broken royal protocol in a very American way: She voted in the 2022 midterm elections. But their detractors say the Sussexes haven't gone far enough to break with the palace, since they still use their royal titles in an official capacity. Critics also sniff at the rumor that the couple are upset that King Charles has yet to give Archie and Lilibet their royal titles.
Now eyebrows are being raised over an Instagram photo posted by Alison Yarrow. The author, who was recently a guest on the podcast "Archetypes," showed the thoughtful thank-you note she received from Meghan.The stationery design shows the initial "M" with a crown over it, which royal expert Angela Levin called a "show-off" move. "People think more highly of her if she's got the title," she told the U.S. Sun. "She likes it there because it gives her prestige; that's why she's hanging onto her titles. I think she would ditch it if she doesn't like the royal family so much."
Many of Yarrow's followers disagreed. Her comments section is filled with hearts and comments like "So kind," "A lovely conversation," and "The letter is so sweet."