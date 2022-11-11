Why Meghan Markle Is Taking Heat For Her Personal Stationery

When Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, announced his engagement to Meghan Markle, there was plenty of murmuring about how a young American actress could possibly fit into the tradition-bound British royal family. After she officially joined the clan and received her duchess title, the media seemed to revel in every blunder. Often, Meghan was slammed for such palace "infractions" as wearing wedge shoes, crossing her legs in public, and cradling her first baby bump, while sister-in-law Catherine, Princess of Wales, was praised for doing the exact same things (via Insider).

Once the Sussexes made their infamous "Megxit" (a move for which Prince Harry takes full credit), the tabloids began to paint them as ingrates and hypocrites for declaring they wanted their privacy, while at the same time dishing to Oprah about palace life. The couple appeared to be making amends with the family during the mourning period and funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, but some sources whispered that they actually felt "snubbed" by the royals while they were there (via Express).

All the while, critics are still going after Harry and Meghan for not making a clean enough break from the palace. They point to certain facts about the Sussexes' life — and one key detail about Meghan's stationery.